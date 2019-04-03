Davis in line for Wire debut against former club – after being recalled

Matt Davis has been named in Warrington’s 19-man squad to face London – days after his loan spell with the Broncos ended.

Davis joined the Wolves from London ahead of the 2019 season but has yet to play for his new club.

Instead he was sent out on loan to his old club, where he made his Super League debut.

However, he could now play in primrose and blue for the first time, bizarrely against his former club.

Sitaleki Akauola has also been named, with the pair replacing Jake Mamo and Ben Hughes.

London have been boosted by the return of halfback James Cunningham following an ankle problem, but they’re without Luke Yates and Elliot Kear (both concussion) along with Davis.

Cunningham comes back into the 19 along with Jacob Ogden and Ryan Morgan.

Wolves: Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.

Broncos: Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davies, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Lovell, Mason, Meadows, Morgan, Ogden, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams.