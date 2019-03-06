De Belin launches legal action against ARL Commission

Banned NRL player Jack de Belin has launched legal action against the ARL commission after he was stood down last week.

De Belin was the first player to be suspended by the NRL under its new “no-fault stand down” policy.

His legal team are seeking an injunction against the head office’s ban.

“We have this afternoon received legal documents relating to Jack de Belin,” an NRL spokesman said.

“We are currently reviewing those documents.”

De Belin has returned to training with St George after asking for time away from the game last week.