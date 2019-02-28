De Belin stood down

St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin has proclaimed his innocence after the NRL banned him from playing according to their “no-fault stand down policy.”

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual assault that face him.

“Rugby league has always been a big part of my life, I love the game,” he said. “I am innocent and will vigorously defend the charge against me.

“I want to thank my partner, family, friends, the club, members, sponsors and fans for the support they have given me during this difficult time.”

De Belin is the first player to banned under the new policy.

“He’ll be stood down under the no fault policy. He cannot play until the completion of that case,” Greenberg said. “This policy ensures he doesn’t play but can continue to train.”

De Belin was asked to stand down voluntarily yesterday but he declined.