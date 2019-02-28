Deal agreed in principle with consortium to save Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings’ future has been secured.

The former world champions have seen a deal agreed in principle between the club’s administrators and a consortium led by local businessman Chris Price which will hopefully bring the Vikings out of administration and allow them to continue playing.

Subject to RFL approval, the deal is likely to be formally ratified and confirmed on Friday, bringing to an end the uncertainty over the club’s immediate future.

They will receive the standard 12-point deduction from the RFL for going into administration – taking them to -8 points – but crucially, all the signs are positive for Sunday’s Championship game with Featherstone.

Last week’s game against Sheffield was postponed due to concerns over insurance, and they will have to be resolved for the clash against Rovers to go ahead. However, the signs at the moment are looking good.

More to follow.