Déjà vu for Valley and Swindon

Tomorrow’s Southern Conference League West Division game between Valley Cougars and Swindon St George is off.

The match has been postponed because, TotalRL.com understands, Swindon are unable to raise a side.

The opening-day fixture of 2019 on Saturday 27 April between the clubs was also called off, and has been rearranged for Saturday 29 June.

Fixtures

Saturday 8 June 2019

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

EAST DIVISION: Wests Warriors v Hemel Stags; Bedford Tigers v Brixton Bulls; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v South London Silverbacks; North Herts Crusaders v London Chargers.

WEST DIVISION: Valley Cougars v Swindon St George -pp; Torfaen Tigers v Cardiff Blue Dragons.