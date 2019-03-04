Delighted Ward refusing to get carried away

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward talked up his side’s special victory over the defending champions but said he is refusing to get carried away.

The Broncos shocked the competition once again as they secured an incredible 18-16 victory over Wigan.

London’s latest win moved them joint fifth after five rounds and above Super League powerhouses Leeds and Wigan.

Yet, Ward insisted his side would remain grounded following their latest heroics.

“Beating the champions at home is pretty special and it was a great performance from the boys and one they’ve really enjoyed,” he said.

“But I’m not going to get too carried away.

“We’ve had some big ones over the past 12 months but it’s definitely something to build on and get confidence from because we’ve had a tough few weeks.

“It’s been a big challenge for the boys. When you do get the win and you play well, you enjoy it.”

A full report of the game is in Monday’s League Express. Get your online copy at TotalRL.com/LE.