Denis Betts in mix for coaching return as part of new-look Newcastle setup

Former Widnes coach Denis Betts is among the names under consideration for a role at League 1 side Newcastle Thunder as they close in on the replacement for coach Jason Payne.

Payne was sacked by Thunder following back-to-back defeats at the start of the new League 1 season – with Thunder adamant they were keen to take their time to find the right candidate to replace him and mount a promotion push this season.

League Express has been told no decision has been reached, and the club will remain in talks with more than one candidate over the coming days.

But Betts’ name has emerged – although not necessarily as head coach.

League Express understands Betts could yet be considered for a role other than coach, with a potential role as director of rugby or head of rugby not completely ruled out.

However, sources have told League Express that no terms have been agreed with anyone for any role as of Sunday evening and the time of publication.

Betts told League Express earlier this year he was keen to return to coaching after leaving Widnes last season following a lengthy, and largely successful, reign at the Vikings.

Since Payne’s departure, former Oxford coach Tim Rumford has temporarily taken the reins at Newcastle, with his most recent performance the convincing victory against West Wales Raiders in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Thunder again face West Wales this weekend, as they return to league action.