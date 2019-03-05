Derek Beaumont hints at more spending as Leigh confirm Hood capture

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the re-signing of hooker Liam Hood from Widnes Vikings.

As first revealed on TotalRL on Monday, the 27-year-old has linked up with the Centurions just months after leaving.

Hood scored 26 tries in 65 games for the Centurions between 2016 and 2018, helping them secure promotion to Super League during his first year at the club.

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy said: “I’ve known Liam a long time. I coached him with Scotland and in a short spell at Swinton and he was sensational.

“Liam’s played his heart out for Leigh in the past and was highly popular with the supporters who will be delighted to see him return.

“Liam will add quality to the squad which is a bit thin at present and will get us around the field. He’s a real quality player and person and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Meanwhile, club owner Derek Beaumont has hinted the club will begin to invest further in the playing squad following their start to the season.

He said: “John and the team have created a bit of desire in me with their efforts so far and given the fans are still turning out in force in support of the team it means our income will be above that projected against what we as a board set John for his playing budget.”