Dewsbury, York and Batley post Yorkshire Cup wins

DEWSBURY RAMS claimed a first win under new coach Lee Greenwood (pictured) to make the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Cup pre-season competition.

With prop Jordan Andrade to the fore, Featherstone Rovers were beaten 20-14.

Meanwhile, York City Knights defeated National Conference League champions Hunslet Club Parkside 34-4 in the first match of a double-header at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium on Saturday.

Dewsbury went ahead with a try by Jamaica international winger Alex Brown, converted by Paul Sykes.

Lucas Walshaw touched down to make it 10-0 after 22 minutes.

Featherstone, under the command of Paul March until new coach Ryan Carr arrives from Australia, responded before the break with a Josh Walters try.

With Dewsbury hooker Robbie Ward in the sin bin, Featherstone scored again after 54 minutes, this time through James McDaniel, and Jordan Tansey’s conversion levelled things.

The powerful Andrade, also a Jamaica international, restored a home lead which was extended by Sykes’ conversion.

Macauley Hallett hit back for Featherstone, but Tom Halliday crossed on 71 minutes to clinch it for Dewsbury.

Matty Marsh and Brad Hey scored two tries apiece as York, last season’s League 1 champions, proved too strong for Hunslet Parkside, who produced a gritty performance nonetheless.

Perry Whiteley and Marcus Stock also went over while Connor Robinson landed five goals from his six attempts.

Hunslet Club Parkside’s try came from Kieran Murphy.

Batley became the third side through to the semi-finals when they beat Hunslet 36-0 in the first of two Sunday showdowns at Odsal.

Batley loose-forward Jovili Taira and Hunslet prop Richard Moore, both new signings, were sent off after an early clash.

Sam Wood went over twice while James Brown, Louis Jouffret, Adam Gledhill, Paul Brearley and Keenen Tomlinson also scored tries.

Dave Scott kicked four goals.

