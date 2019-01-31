Dewsbury land former Leeds Academy star

Dewsbury Rams have completed the signing of former Leeds Rhinos Acadamy product Harvey Whiteley.

The 20-year-old hooker has become the latest addition to Lee Greenwood’s side ahead of their Championship campaign.

“I am excited to just get out on the pitch again,” he said.

“I have had a couple of months out, but now I am excited to get back training and playing.

“Hopefully all that I have learnt will help me this year, from every skill I have learnt from the amateur game to the academy game and now here. I haven’t really played against men before except for a short stint in a Super League game for Leeds against Wigan, so it is the next step in my career.

“It seems like a good environment, and Lee seemed like he wanted to get me on board, messaging me, asking how I was, and whether I was ready to train and play. Once I was fit enough to play, I thought this would be the right place for me to come to.

“I have seen a few games, I came to watch the Rams play Featherstone where I have a few mates who play there, and I know a few people here too. I didn’t know too much about the club, but I know it is a good one, and it has great facilities, and I also know a handful of players who are here already.”