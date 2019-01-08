Dewsbury Rams reaching out for donations

Dewsbury Rams have reached out to the public and set up a Crowdfunder page to raise £7,500 for new changing rooms.

The new facilities will be built next to the community-used 3G pitches at the Tetley’s Stadium, with the Rams players currently using two changing rooms underneath a stand at the stadium. The funding page claims the new project has a £1M value for the community.

“We do not have any suitable changing rooms near to the pitches,” the funding page reads. “This does not allow us to provide any changing facilities for anyone else including children and young people, women and girls, adults with disabilities. This means a far from perfect user experience for anyone else requiring changing facilities.

“We are seeking funding to help build modular changing rooms, showers and toilets that are accessible to all and provide a user experience that will help to engender a positive mindset of repeat visits.

“We want to place ourselves at the heart of the community and deliver programmes and facilities that the Local Authority are now struggling to do because of the lack of funding.”

Donations can be made at the following link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/modular-changing-facilities-at-dewsbury-rams#start