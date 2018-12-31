Dewsbury Rams signing has his sights set on Super League

New Dewsbury Rams signing Tom Garrat has a clear vision to play in Super League, after breaking into the professional game at the age of 24.

The prop forward knows the workings of new head coach Lee Greenwood and assistant Gareth Greenwood, having played for Siddal and also at Chevinedge and Calderdale College.

But now the former Huddersfield Giants Academy player has his sights set on reaching the top of the game after joining the Rams, where he played his first game in a Boxing Day friendly 16-10 defeat to Batley Bulldogs.

“For me personally I would like to first of all establish myself as a Championship player and then beyond that I don’t see why I can’t go into Super League as well,” he said.

“So I think in the first year we are looking to just do as well as we can, new team, new squad, new coaching staff, if we are doing mid-table and above we are looking good aren’t we. Beyond that I don’t see why we can’t get into Super League some day, it is possible.

“It was a bit of a step up, the game is a lot faster at this level than it is at Siddal in the amateur game where I have been playing for the past few years, I thought I took some good carries. The team performance could have been better and there is more to come from us.”