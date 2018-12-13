Dragons forward charged with sexual assault

St George Illawarra Dragons star forward Jack de Belin has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Wollongong on Sunday.

The Dragons released a statement confirming the charge.

“The St George Illawarra Dragons have today been advised that forward Jack de Belin has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Wollongong on Sunday, December 9,” the statement read.

“The club is taking the matter very seriously and have been working with Jack and all relevant authorities, including the police and the NRL Integrity Unit, since this time.

“Jack has been provided with welfare support to enable him the time and opportunity to deal with the matter.

“As this is a police matter to be considered by the court, the club is not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

De Belin made his New South Wales debut in 2018 during a stellar year on the field for the Dragons who made the NRL Finals but failed to reach the Grand Final.