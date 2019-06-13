Dragons recall Maria to ease injury woes

Catalans Dragons have recalled Antoni Maria to deal with their current injury crisis.

The Dragons are without Greg Bird, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Matt Whitley, Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum, Lucas Albert and Lambert Belmas for Saturday’s visit of London, which has forced coach Steve McNamara to draft Maria back in from his spell at Hull KR.

Remi Casty is a welcome returnee for the Dragons, who also have Mickael Goudemand back.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have made just one chance, with Nathan Mason replacing Sadiq Adebiyi.

Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Langi, Smith, Casty, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Broncos: Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Morgan, Mason, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.