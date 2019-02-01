Dureau faces fresh cancer battle

Former Catalans Dragons star Scott Dureau is facing a fresh cancer battle after Newcastle Knights announced their Jersey Flegg coach was undergoing chemotherapy.

The 32-year-old, who won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal in 2012, had surgery late last year to remove a tumour which has spread through his body.

“I had surgery in 2014 to remove a brain tumour and have been going for regular scans ever since,” Dureau explained.

“In November 2018, I saw (surgeon) Charlie Teo for a routine check-up and it was discovered that the tumour had returned.

“I had surgery and was given the all clear but unfortunately, it has spread to my liver which is why I’m having chemotherapy at the moment.”

Knights Chief Executive Officer, Philip Gardner, said Dureau and his family have the full support of the Club behind him.

“Scott has been courageous throughout this process,” Mr Gardner said.

“He was a courageous player on the field and has displayed those same qualities away from it.

“We will support him and his family as best we can.”