Dwyer agrees to remain a Rhino

Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old was off-contract at the end of the season, but despite interest elsewhere, has decided to extend his stay with the club into a third season.

Dwyer joined the club from Warrington ahead of the 2018 season and has made 39 appearances for the club so far.

He joins Jack Walker in extending his stay with the club after the fullback signed a new five-year deal earlier this week.

“It is great to have my future sorted and to know I will be at the Rhinos next season,” Dwyer said.

“We have been talking for a while and I am pleased to be part of the team for the future. Having spoken to Kevin Sinfield at length, I have been impressed with the club’s vision for the group and hopefully I can continue to develop my game as this team grows.

“When I first came here it was to challenge myself and get outside of my comfort zone. I think I have improved as a player through the opportunities I have had here at the Rhinos. I love this club and it really has felt like home to me ever since I arrived.”

Sinfield added: “It is good news that Brad has committed his future to the club. I know he had offers from other clubs so it is particularly pleasing that he has opted to remain a Rhino.

“Before he came to Emerald Headingley, he had played the majority of his career as an interchange hooker however he is now able to play big minutes as well as have an impact when he comes into a game. He is a popular member of the squad and I look forward to seeing him progress over the next eighteen months.”