Eddie Hemmings to retire from commentating after Good Friday clash

Eddie Hemmings will retire from Rugby League commentating, a position he has held with SKY sports since 1990, after the Good Friday game between Wigan and St Helens.

For a quarter of a century, Eddie and Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson were the voice of Rugby League on SKY and since Stevo’s retirement in 2016, Eddie has joined forces with Barrie McDermott and Terry O’Connor with the presentation done by Brian Carney.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to work for Sky Sports for nearly 30 years,” said Hemmings on announcing his retirement.

“When Stevo retired, I said I’d give it a couple more years without him, and with Terry O’Connor and Barrie McDermott alongside me the fun has never stopped.

“There are far too many people to thank – but I’d just like to single out our head of rugby league Neville Smith and the most brilliant of researchers, Ian Proctor, who have made my job so easy.

“Also, to the Super League coaches, who have trusted me and shared information with me – a huge debt of gratitude to all of them.

“I’ll miss it, there’s no doubt about that – but now I will have more time for my wife and family. My wife Carole and I have many adventures planned – to coin a phrase from Super League itself, it’s a whole new era for us and new beginnings.”