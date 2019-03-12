Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup pairings confirmed

The draw was made at last night’s meeting of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL for the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup, which involves teams knocked out in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the David Poulter Open Cup.

Kippax will entertain Allerton Bywater, while Methley Warriors will host the losers of the Open Cup semi-final between Cutsyke Raiders and Featherstone Lions.

Dates of the ties are to be confirmed, as is the date of the Open Cup match between Cutsyke and Featherstone.

Lock Lane booked their place in the Open Cup Final by beating Kippax recently.