Eels halt Souths’ winning run

Parramatta Eels won their first game in four whilst also halting South Sydney Rabbitohs’ seven-match winning run with a 26-14 victory at Bankwest.

Both sides exchanged penalties before Parramatta pulled away in the last ten minutes of the first half. Mitchell Moses’ kick was grounded by Clint Gutherson before Moses broke through the line himself and passed to Blake Ferguson for the Eels’ second try.

And the home side started the second half as they finished the first, scoring within eight minutes through Maika Sivo after a nice offload from Michael Jennings.

Souths began to come back when Tom Burgess burrowed his way over for a try but that was quickly put to bed when Josh Hoffman crossed on the right for the Eels.

Tevita Tatola got his first career try for South Sydney with six minutes to go but by then, it was too late.

Eels: Gutherson, Sivo, Jennings, Hoffman, Ferguson, Smith, Moses, Evans, Mahoney, Paulo, Lane, Ma’u, Moeroa; Interchanges: Terepo, Stone, Gower, Niukore

Tries: Gutherson, Ferguson, Sivo, Hoffman; Goals: Moses 5

Rabbitohs: Allan, Hiroti, Lowe, Doueihi, Graham, Tracey, Reynolds, G Burgess, Brittain, T Burgess, Sutton, S Burgess, Tatola; Interchanges: Sironen, Nicholls, Britt, Knight

Tries: T Burgess, Tatola; Goals: Reynolds 3

