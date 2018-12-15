England Academy 18 Australian Schoolboys 6

A determined and persistent England Academy side last night proved themselves too strong, in the second of this year’s two Test series against their Australian Schoolboys opposition, in a match played in crisp, cold conditions, on an immaculate pitch at Headingley, winning 18-6 to take this year’s series 2-nil.

Calmly confident seems the best word to describe the England performance, while their Australian counterparts demonstrated to the last a budding talent for the kind of inventive persistence so often a hallmark of the senior Australian (Kangaroos) sides we have been privileged to watch over the years.

England fullback Jack Welsby of St Helens was the star of the show, scoring two well-taken tries.

It was a great opportunity to watch the future in the making and a joyful occasion overall.

A full report, comments and photographs will be published in Monday morning’s Rugby League Express.