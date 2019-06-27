England take a grip on Student Four Nations

England are in a strong position to retain the Student Four Nations crown following yesterday’s second stage fixtures at Edinburgh.

The holders are the only side to have won both their games, backing up their 52-16 victory over Wales on Sunday with a 40-0 triumph over Ireland. Wales have lost both their matches, having lost 30-8 to Scotland yesterday. Scotland, meanwhile, could live to regret allowing an 18-0 interval lead to slip away against Ireland on Sunday, when the Greens blasted back to prevail 28-26. Scotland and England go head-to-head on Saturday and the host country will need to win by 29 points to top the final standings on points’ difference. Ireland, meanwhile, meet Wales in the last of the double-headers.

Reports on yesterday’s, and Saturday’s, games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Results Sunday 23 June 2019: England 52 Wales 16; Ireland 28 Scotland 26. Wednesday 26 June 2019 Ireland 0 England 40; Scotland 30 Wales 8. Fixtures Saturday 29 June 2019 Wales v Ireland (1.00pm); Scotland v England (3.15pm). All matches at the Peffermill Playing Fields, the University of Edinburgh.