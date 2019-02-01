Salford win at Huddersfield again as Niall Evalds stars

Salford’s superb run at the John Smith’s Stadium continued as a Niall Evalds hat-trick secured a 34-14 victory over Huddersfield.

Debutant Ken Sio also bagged two tries as Ian Watson’s side won at Huddersfield for a sixth straight game.

Huddersfield, depleted through injury with ten players unavailable, dug in deep to stay in the contest and were level early in the second-half after Akuila Uate bagged his first try in claret and gold.

But the brilliant Evalds scored twice in three minutes before setting up Sio for his second and bagging his hat-trick to ensure a stunning start to the season for Salford.

Izaac Farrell had nudged Huddersfield ahead early with a penalty goal but Salford went into the break 8-2 ahead following tries for Junior Sa’u and Sio.

Uate hit back in the 44th minute, but then Evalds took centre stage with a hat-trick and one assist.

Kruise Leeming bagged a late consolation try for the Giants, but Salford had the last laugh as Derrell Olpherts scored in the corner.]

Giants: Grix, McIntosh, Turner, Wardle, Uate, Farrell, Frawley, English, O’Brien, Matagi, Roberts, Mellor, Lawrence. Subs: Leeming, Ikahihifo, Walne, Hewitt.

Red Devils: Evalds, Olpherts, Sa’u, Welham, Sio, Lui, Hastings, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Jones. Turgut, Flanagan. Subs: Griffin Nakubuwai, Burke, Tomkins.