Exclusive: Leeds eyeing up sensational mid-season move for Robert Lui

Leeds Rhinos are on the verge of completing a huge transfer to transform their season after launching an incredible bid to sign Salford stand-off Robert Lui with immediate effect, TotalRL can reveal.

The eight-time Super League champions remain in grave danger of relegation this season, and speculation had been mounting in recent days that the Rhinos were preparing a move for a new recruit to enhance their chances of beating the drop ahead of Kallum Watkins’ imminent departure to NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

Rumours had suggested that the Rhinos could move in for Jackson Hastings, but it is understood that it is Hastings’ half-back partner, Lui, who is the target Leeds have identified over a move to the club with immediate effect. The half-back is out-of-contract at the end of this season and could have left Salford on a free transfer, but it is understood the Red Devils will receive a transfer fee if, as expected, he departs for Headingley with immediate effect.

Lui had been linked with a move to Hull Kingston Rovers in 2020, but that looks set to be in serious doubt following the sacking of Tim Sheens. Furthermore, TotalRL understands discussions are now at such a stage that the Rhinos are increasingly confident they will land their man and provide the club with a huge boost as they remain joint-bottom of the Super League table with ten games to go.

The move has shades of Leeds’ capture of hooker James Segeyaro in 2016, with the Papua New Guinean signed at a time when the Rhinos were in similar strife at the foot of the table.

However, with no Super 8s to fall back on this time around, the Rhinos have acted swiftly by bolstering their options in the halves with the move for Lui. Sources have told TotalRL the deal could be completed within the next week.