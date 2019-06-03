Exclusive: Wakefield close in on Alex Walker signing

Wakefield are closing on the signature of highly-rated London fullback Alex Walker.

League Express revealed earlier this year how Walker, whose contract at the Broncos expires at the end of this season, had interest from several clubs in Super League ahead of a likely move north in 2020.

And now, League Express can reveal Trinity are on the verge of winning the race for Walker’s signature, with the 23-year-old Scottish international almost certain to head to West Yorkshire next year.

News of Walker’s signature creates fresh doubt over Ryan Hampshire’s future at Trinity, with Walker earmarked to become the club’s first-choice fullback in 2020 following a fine breakthrough season in Super League with London.

Trinity coach Chris Chester revealed last month that the club had offered Hampshire a new contract – with a deadline of May 31st before any contract offered to an out-of-contract player by a club can be withdrawn.

League Express has learned Trinity had received no response from Hampshire or his management by the end of May, and that offer to the player has been withdrawn.

It does not mean that Hampshire is guaranteed to leave the club, but it does mean that both parties will have to return to the negotiating table to strike a deal to continue Hampshire’s time with his hometown club into a third successive season.