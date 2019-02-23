Experienced Ellis in Hull squad for Wigan trip

WIGAN coach Adrian Lam says he will ring the changes when picking his team over the next month.

The Warriors return to action following their World Club Challenge defeat by Sydney Roosters when they host a Hull side desperately seeking a first win of the season.

Lam has called two players into his 19-man squad for Sunday’s game, with Jarrod Sammut and Liam Byrne replacing Tony Clubb (mouth injury) and Liam Farrell, who is expected to be out for at least three months with a torn pectoral muscle.

“This game is going to be as tough as the World Club Challenge,” sad Lam. “They are a team who are desperate to win and desperate teams do desperate things.

“I’m looking forward to shuffling a little bit in the next three to four weeks.”

The big new from Hull is the inclusion of Gareth Ellis (above) in the 19-man squad named by Lee Radford, who is dealing with a string of injuries.

The experienced forward, who retired at the end of the 2017 season and is now Reserve team coach, could make his 100th Hull appearance.

New signing from rugby union, Fijian winger Ratu Naulago, is also included.

Wigan: Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Hull: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Jordan Thompson, Masi Matongo, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Danny Langtree, Jez Litten, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis.

Promoted duo Bradford and York go head to head in a plum Championship clash at Odsal on Sunday.

Bradford coach John Kear has made three changes to the squad that lost at Sheffield, with Sam Hallas, Jake Webster and Mikey Wood coming in as Jon Magrin, David Foggin-Johnston and the suspended James Green drop out.

Bradford: Connor Farrell, George Flanagan, Matty Garside, Sam Hallas, Jy Hitchcox, Liam Kirk, Olsi Krasniqi, Jordan Lilley, Elliot Minchella, Ross Oakes, Brandon Pickersgill, Ethan Ryan, Matty Storton, Jake Webster, Matty Wildie, Mikey Wood.

York: Matty, Marsh, Ash Robson, Jason Bass, Liam Salter, Judah Mazive, Ben Cockayne, Connor Robinson, Ronan Dixon, Kriss Brining, Graeme Horne, Joe Batchelor, Brad Hey, Dave Petersen, Will Jubb, Harry Carter, Jack Teanby, Marcus Stock, Joe Porter, Jack Blagbrough.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leigh host Toronto while Toulouse visit Swinton.

Meanwhile, it’s Barrow v Dewsbury, Batley v Rochdale and Featherstone v Halifax.

