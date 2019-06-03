Fages commits future to Saints

Theo Fages has signed a new two-year deal with St Helens taking his contract up to the end of 2021 with the current Super League leaders.

Fages signed with St Helens from Salford Red Devils in 2015 and has now amassed over 90 appearances for the Saints, scoring 26 tries.

The halfback, who was out of contract at the end of the year, had been the subject of rumoured interest from both hemispheres of the globe but this deal will end speculation surrounding the future of the French captain.

“I am very, very happy to stay at the club and I am looking forward to the next two years,” Fages said.

“The club, the boys and the fans have always been good to me and they have made me feel at home so it was an easy decision.

“I want to thank the coaches, Justin Holbrook, all the staff, Eamonn McManus and Mike Rush. They are the reason I am here.

“I still haven’t achieved what I wanted here at the club so that made my decision an even easier one. I want to win trophies and hopefully, we can go on to do it this year and win more in the next two years.”