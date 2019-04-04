Fax still keen on Tangata return

Halifax coach Richard Marshall says the club are still in contact with their former prop Adam Tangata over a potential return.

The Cook Islands international is sidelined with a torn pectoral, having been released by Widnes amid their financial uncertainty last month.

Marshall is keen to bring Tangata back into his squad once he regains full fitness and says the club is trying to find ways to help him while he continues his recovery.

He was spotted wearing club colours as he watched on during the club’s Challenge Cup victory over Hunslet.

Marshall said: “I’ve spoken with Emma Rosewarne at the RFL on the things we can do to help him out, because players need to be looked after.

“It’s ridiculous that they can just be cast aside.

“There’s no pressure on a deal either way, but we’d like to be able to accommodate him back in the squad at some point.”