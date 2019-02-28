Featherstone express ‘frustration’ over lack of dialogue about whether Widnes game is on

Championship side Featherstone Rovers have revealed their frustration over a lack of communication regarding Sunday’s planned fixture at Widnes.

It will emerge today (Thursday) whether Widnes will be able to stage their upcoming clash against Rovers this weekend, having been forced to postpone last week’s clash against Sheffield Eagles.

The players are due to meet with the club’s administrators for an update on the interested consortium, led by local businessman Chris Price, and whether the takeover of the club is due to be approved.

If it is, that means there is a possibility it could go ahead, though TotalRL has been told several major hurdles would have to be cleared in a short space of time for the game to be sanctioned.

However, Rovers took to Twitter on Thursday morning to express their frustrations, saying: “Featherstone Rovers are frustrated at the lack of communication regarding this weekend’s match against @ WidnesRL. The club would like to assure supporters that they will be updated when there is any confirmation and the team is well prepared for the match.”