Featherstone have irons in the fire says new coach Carr

New Featherstone coach Ryan Carr has admitted the club has plans to bolster their squad.

The Rovers released their squad numbers last week, with numbers 1 and 2 unallocated.

Naturally, the absence of players in two starting jerseys garnered plenty of speculation, and Carr admitted he is keen to strengthen his squad.

“There’s always plans mate,” he said.

“Our squad, while I’m very happy with it, you’re never not looking to add to it. We’re sort of just sitting back on that at the minute and it will figure itself out over the next one or two weeks.

“We’re fortunate, it’s a great drawcard, our club. It’s a great positive for Featherstone to have players like Cameron King, Ase and Watson Boas and Connor Carey coming over to play for us. It’s such a proud club with a great history and we want to do that justice.”