Featherstone land Castleford youngster

Featherstone Rovers have completed another loan signing after landing Castleford fullback Calum Turner.

The Tigers youngster made his Super League debut last year and went on to make five appearances for Daryl Powell’s side.

However, he will start the year across West Yorkshire, linking up with Ryan Carr’s side for the start of the Championship campaign.

Featherstone haven’t allocated their number 1 jersey yet this year. Long-serving fullback Ian Hardman retired at the end of the season and hasn’t been replaced.

However, Turner will fill that void, and could make his first appearance in Sunday’s Championship opener against Bradford.