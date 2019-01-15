Featherstone snap up Australian centre

Featherstone Rovers have continued their overseas haul for 2019, signing Easts Tigers centre Conor Carey.

The 23-year-old, who represented Queensland at U20s Origin level, is a UK passport holder and will arrive in the country as soon as Friday. New head coach Ryan Carr managed to slip in one further addition before he arrive in the UK this morning, adding the outside back to a strong recruitment drive ahead of 2019.

In a major shake-up of a squad that miss out on the top four last season, Rovers have signed PNG Hunters trio Watson & Ase Boas and Thompson Teteh, Parramatta Eels hooker Cameron King as well former Leeds Rhinos forward Brett Delaney.

Carey, who has also played for Townsville Blackhawks, scored 8 tries in 21 games in 2018, and Carr was quick to point out he is already familiar with a number of the club’s new overseas recruits.

“He’s been in a good team for the last two years, playing consistent footy and he was in all the rep teams coming through, which is always a good sign,” Carr said.

“Players don’t always make the leap to the senior level easily, but he took it really well, so that’s another good sign.

“He’s played opposite Thompson (Teteh) and was in the academy ranks when Cameron (King) was at North Queensland Cowboys. I’m sure he’ll fit really well into the squad.

“He’s a good young kid who’s hungry to be better and he wants to come over here and take this opportunity, so I’m happy to have him.”

Featherstone Rovers Chief Executive Davide Longo added: “Conor is another talented addition to what is an exciting squad for the coming season.

“He is a player who Ryan has thoroughly done his homework on and considers to be a great fit for Featherstone. The fact he is a UK passport holder is a huge bonus of course and it means he will join us this week.”