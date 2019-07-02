Featherstone Rovers ban three fans following social media comments

Featherstone Rovers have banned three fans following comments made on social media.

The Championship club conducted a quick investigation and have acted swiftly after despicable posts appeared on Twitter following the club’s victory over Halifax at the weekend.

The tweets, which have now been deleted, referenced Halifax supporter David Singer, who was brutally assaulted after their 2010 Championship Grand Final victory against Featherstone.

As a result of the attack, Mr Singer underwent emergency surgery on his skull and was left completely paralysed on the left side of his body, leaving him confined to a wheelchair.

Featherstone were fined £10,000 by the RFL earlier this week for unacceptable language used by supporters during their game against Bradford while it’s understood they could be in further trouble following an incident that took place during the club’s trip to Toulouse.

In a statement, the club said: “All three fans will be banned from attending Featherstone Rovers home and away games with the club putting measures in place with away clubs to help prevent them from attending any games, through the circulation of their images.

“Travelling support to the Halifax game has been marvelled by staff, coaches and players with everyone at the club wanting to thank the majority of fans who made the journey over to The Shay to support the team. This fantastic support has however now been tainted by a few choice individuals, who have damaged the reputation of Featherstone Rovers fans.

“Following this and the recent fines over inappropriate language from fans, the club are in discussion with West Yorkshire Police around safeguarding and best practice as we look to move forward to better prevent anything more damaging the reputation of the club.”

