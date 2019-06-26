Fev land Hull KR speedster

Featherstone Rovers have signed Hull KR utility back Will Dagger on an initial one-month loan.

The 20-year-old has played nine times for the Robins this season and scored the winning try in their recent win over former club, Warrington.

But he has now joined the Championship side, who are chasing a place in the play-offs.

Rovers boss Ryan Carr said: “We have been looking to strenghen the squad for a couple of weeks and we are low on outside backs at the moment.

“Will has spent some time this season playing for Hull KR in Super League and arrives at the LD Nutrition Stadium with a great reputation.

“He is a dynamic player with plenty of pace and will fit in very well here.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony Smith and Mike Smith for allowing the deal to come together quickly”.