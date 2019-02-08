Fev snap up Leeds duo

Featherstone have further strengthened their squad with the signings of Josh Walters and Jack Ormondroyd on permanent deals.

The duo, who both featured prominently for Fev on dual-registration during their time at the Rhinos, have become the latest additions to Ryan Carr’s growing squad. Walters famously scored the winning try for Leeds in the 2015 Grand Final, a score that secured them the treble.

“I’m really excited to get involved,” said Walters. “I’ve been here for a couple of games already this year, but it’s good to make the permanent move. It’s a really good squad this year at Featherstone and Ryan has come in as coach.

He’s done a lot of one-to-one stuff with me already, which is a really positive thing. Now I just want to give my all for Featherstone.”

Ormondroyd, who had joined Leeds from Featherstone several years ago, commented: “It’s good to be somewhere where I can really be part of it again, and get some consistency. My best season was my final year at Featherstone and now I want to get back to that.”