Fev’s overseas duo gain visas

Featherstone Rovers have been boosted by the new Cameron King and Ase Boas have had their visa applications granted.

The Championship club have been awaiting documentation to go through, but now expect the pair to arrive within the week.

Boas, whose brother, Watson, made his debut in Sunday’s draw with Halifax, is one of three signings from the PNG Hunters, the third being Thompson Teteh.

Meanwhile, King, who joins from Parramatta Eels, is one of several high-profile recruits having won the World Club Challenge.

“We are delighted that both Ase and Cameron’s visas have been granted and that they will soon be joining us in the UK,” Chief Executive Davide Longo said.

“They will give a significant boost to the squad Ryan is preparing for this season’s Championship campaign, and following the display put on show by the other new arrivals in yesterday’s game, we are looking strong.

“With time together to develop over the next fortnight the team will improve, so there are plenty of reasons for supporters to be excited about the opener away to Bradford and our first home game against Batley.

“We are also still looking to make further recruitments, but our ability to do so is completely dependent on support from the terraces.

“If the latent fanbase turns out then we will be able to further add to what is already a very exciting side for them to watch, and that starts on Sunday when we host Leeds Rhinos.”