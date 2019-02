Wakefield forward David Fifita has dropped the clearest hint yet that his long-term future is with Trinity – after revealing he has an option for a one-year extension to his current deal for 2020 which he has every intention of signing.

The popular forward scored on Thursday as Chris Chester’s side secured their first win of the new season courtesy of victory over Catalans – but in recent weeks, Fifita has been linked with a move to Friday’s opponents Leeds Rhinos next season.

Fifita is out-of-contract at the end of 2019 – but he revealed to League Express that as far as he’s concerned, he sees no reason to be moving on to pastures new next year.

He said: “The speculation always comes around when we’re playing Leeds!

“As far as I’m concerned I’m not even off-contract; I’ve got an option in my favour for next season but I’m not looking to go anywhere.

“I’m settled, and everyone is happy, there’s just no need to think about going. The only people ringing me up offering me contracts for next year are my local team in Australia!

“I’m very happy at Wakefield; we’ve got a great squad and let’s try and work towards making sure the old man Danny Brough goes out with a real bang – though he could play until he’s 50 I reckon so who knows!”

The news of Fifita’s intention to stay will be a huge boost for Trinity fans, who were fearful they could lose the forward at the end of this season.

Fifita appears to be thriving as the figurehead of Trinity’s pack this season, too. He told League Express in pre-season that talk of Wakefield struggling due to the reduction in interchanges was nonsense – something he stands by now as he himself has taken on longer stints on the field this season.

“I’ll always put my body on the line for the boys, even if means playing full halves!” Fifita joked.

“But I feel good, and I’ve worked towards being this way in pre-season. I said in pre-season that people were getting carried away with saying we’d struggle with the eight interchanges and I stand by it, because we’re all looking in great condition. I feel great, and I think everyone else does, too.”