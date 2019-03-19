Finney confident of bright future at Widnes – as Vikings prepare to ask for parachute payment

New Widnes Vikings CEO Phil Finney insists the Vikings are determined to keep their current squad together this season – before revealing they will make a presentation to Super League in the coming weeks in an appeal for the remainder of their parachute payment.

The Vikings are recovering from their recent spell in administration, and last week confirmed that Finney – who has spent a decade with the club – will be the club’s new CEO.

Finney described that as an ‘incredible honour’ exclusively to League Express, and admits it is vital the club now reconnects itself with the local community.

“It’s the most important thing, it simply has to be,” he said.

“The amount of people for whom Widnes plays a massive part in their lives, we’ve got to put their interests first. We’ve only got a population of 55,000 in Widnes and to see us get almost 6,000 recently.. we need to give them a club and a team they can be proud of. Maybe that wasn’t the case before.”

On Widnes’ financial issues of late, Finney admitted the club HAD taken early advances of central funding from the RFL – and they will now ask Super League for the remaining £130,000 of their parachute payment after Super League decided to withhold it for now.

“It’s fair to say that there’s been money brought forward to help us in the early phase of the pre-season at the end of 2018,” he said.

“We know we’re where upto and we know what we’ve got coming but the one thing up in the air is the parachute payment.

“We’ve spoken to them about that and we’re going to have to present to Super League and explain why we should continue to receive it. That will be really helpful if we can retain that, but it will be determined by Robert Elstone.”

Numerous players left Widnes during the administration period – but Finney hopes no more now leave.

He said: “From a club point of view we’re aspiring to keep the squad together. We’re waiting for some guidance from the RFL based on budgets and cash-flow but as it stands, the club is doing everything possible to retain that squad.

“We may have to look to get into a dual-registration partnership or look at some loans and things like that. Adversity does galvanise people, and this squad are together.”

Finney also said simply avoiding relegation this year should not be Widnes’ sole aim.

“We’re taking stock of the situation now,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago it was about saving the club and surviving in this league but when you look in the squad and the players they’ve got playing, why could we not start to progress up the table?

“It’s a massive challenge with the points deduction to just survive, but it could create a dangerous mindset to think that. We have to aspire to be as high as we can this season to get as much central funding for 2020, if nothing else.”