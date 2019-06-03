First Women’s Rugby League games held in Burundi

History has been made in Burundi, with the first women’s games being held in Bujumbura.

The matches, which were 18 months in the making, saw XIII Des Tigresses Rugby League defeat XIII Inzuki Rugby League Burundi (Wasps), 8-6, and XIII Inyambo Rugby League overcome XIII Des Pantheres Rugby League, 12-0.

“During the first game the players were hesitating, in the second one they were more confident and we hope to keep improving,” commented General Secretary of the Burundi Women’s Rugby League, Micheline Dusabe. “It was a wonderful experience for those who came together and we really need to get the appropriate diet, better uniforms, and footwear.”

Fidela Dusabimana and Michee Nzojibwami scored tries for the Tigers, Destin Irakaza with all Inzuki’s points; Claria Nishimwe, Aline Nsengiyumva and Belyse Nishimwe crossing for Inyambo.

In all, over 200 women and girls have been introduced to the sport over the period and the selected sides included players from Muha Rugby League, Ntahangwa Rugby League, Burambi Rugby League in Rumonge Province, with activity also in Gatara.