Five non-English players who have a chance of making the Great Britain squad

There’s been plenty of discussion surrounding the potential composition of Great Britain’s squad for the tour of the Southern Hemisphere this year, hasn’t there? Well, in the interest of sparking that debate further, here’s five players we’ve picked out at TotalRL who have represented either Scotland, Ireland or Wales and have a chance of being part of the Lions set-up.

Lachlan Coote (Scotland)

There’s certainly no definitive, standout candidate at fullback for England at the moment – so if Wayne Bennett does need a one, could he turn to Lachlan Coote? Coote has been a regular for the Bravehearts in the past and has certainly settled into Super League pretty seamlessly, after all..

Morgan Knowles (Wales)

Staying with non-English St Helens players (although he hails from Cumbria!), what about Wales’ Morgan Knowles? He’s one of the most under-rated players in Super League and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the competition. If there’s a spot in the pack, could Knowles potentially grab it?

Michael McIlorum (Ireland)

Another Englishman by birth, Ireland hooker Michael McIlorum has always been considered unlucky not to get a spot in any England side of the past. However, with his form at Catalans still as impressive as ever, while it would be tough to squeeze out any of the brilliant hookers England possesses, could McIlorum force his way into contention?

Ben Flower (Wales)

A Welshman by birth and one of the best front-rowers in Super League so far this season, Wigan’s Ben Flower surely has to be considered for any Great Britain squad this autumn. Again, while the competition with England internationals is fierce in the pack to say the least, Flower may well have a say in that battle yet.

Euan Aitken (Scotland)

St George’s Euan Aitken has not played for Scotland for three years, having missed the last World Cup due to injury. However, there’s no doubting his ability and he would surely provide healthy competition in the backline for Great Britain if selected.