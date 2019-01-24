Flanagan available for Championship opener after ban reduction

Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan will be available for their Championship opener against Featherstone Rovers at Odsal after successfully appealing his two-game ban for dangerous contact.

The hooker saw yellow twice in Bradford’s Yorkshire Cup victory over Batley Bulldogs and was originally charged with a Grade C offence but will now serve a Grade B ban.

Flanagan is now set to just miss the Bulls’ Transatlantic Challenge against Toronto on Saturday.

The former Hunslet forward played 20 times for the Bulls last year, scoring 14 tries as they gained promotion from League 1.