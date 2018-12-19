Flanagan set to be deregistered by NRL

Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan is set to be deregistered by the NRL, following a meeting yesterday involving club officials to decide his fate, reports in Australia suggest.

The club will now be in search of a new coach at the start of the season, after a detailed report into whether he broke the terms of a 12-month suspension in 2014 regarding a supplements program during the 2011 season at the Sharks, which was implemented in 2014.

Flanagan will be allowed to attend said meeting, but any appeal would still result in being banned from attending training and matches until any due diligence is completed, the report continues.

Reports also suggest that Flanagan could be banned indefinitely from the NRL, and would have to complete a fit and proper person’s test if he was to coach in the competition again.

The NRL are also set to announce the decision over an investigation into Wests Tigers for an undisclosed agreement with Robbie Farah into a post-career role with the club, following the verdict of the Flanagan investigation and potentially being froze out by the NRL.