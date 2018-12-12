Flatman excited by York’s huge Championship opener against Toronto

York chairman Jon Flatman says their mouthwatering Championship opener against title favourites Toronto will be a fitting way to begin the 2019 campaign.

The Knights’ first game back as a second-tier side is a tussle against Brian McDermott’s Wolfpack, who are overwhelming favourites to be promoted having narrowly missed out in 2018.

And Flatman, who insists York did not formally request to play Toronto first up, believes it will be a fine curtain-raiser in what is an appealing opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship.

“We didn’t request Toronto but we’re fortunate to have got them,” he said.

“We have a history with them, being the first team to beat them in 2017. We’re excited about Toronto coming to York and bringing that international element to an event attending city.”

Flatman is also excited for York’s two overseas trips in 2019: the return game against the Wolfpack in August, as well as their trip to Toulouse.

“They’re both at exciting times us, with the Toulouse trip is after Easter,” Flatman commented. It’s a great time for fans to get out there and we’re looking to potentially take a trip out there and also to Toronto and we think that will be an exciting experience.

“Toronto is in August which will be a challenge. We’re talking about it now so we know it’s of interest to people. The contacts we have in York in the private and public sector are very interested in coming on that journey with us and exploring opportunities that brings, so we’re looking to engage and maximise the trip.”