Former Leeds star Eastwood joins Intrust Super Premiership NSW side

Former New Zealand international and Leeds Rhinos powerhouse Greg Eastwood has been heralded as one of the biggest signings in Intrust Super Premiership NSW history, as he joined Newtown Jets ahead of 2019.

The 2008 World Cup winner played for the Rhinos in the 2010 season, in between two spells with Canterbury Bulldogs, but struggled to truly settle. His second spell with the Bulldogs came to an end after the 2018 season, as he played in their Intrust Super Premiership NSW side Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

He played in their Grand Final victory over Newtown Jets last season and also in their NRL State Championship win over Redciffe, and has now signed exclusively with the club to play in the competition in 2019. Eastwood, an NRL veteran of 241 games, played for New Zealand as recently as 2016, but his career in the top flight now appears to be coming to an end at the age of just 31.