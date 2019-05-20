Former Salford star suffers severe head injuries in Ibiza

Former Salford Red Devils star Jansin Turgut has suffered severe head injuries after reportedly falling from a three-tier car park at Ibiza Airport.

The 23-year-old has been taken to Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic in Ibiza while the Red Devils have said in a statement they are in contact with Jansin’s family as further details are being established.

The statement read: “Salford Red Devils are saddened to hear of the severe injuries suffered by former player Jansin Turgut.

“It has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has been taken to Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic in Ibiza.

“The club are currently in contact with Jansin’s family, while further details are being established.

“Salford Red Devils wish Jansin a full and speedy recovery and request that all supporters remain respectful of his family’s privacy at this difficult time.