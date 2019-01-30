Former St Helens coach Anderson to join Roosters

Former St Helens coach Daniel Anderson is set to return to Rugby League, according to reports in Australia, with a role as recruitment specialist with Sydney Roosters.

The 54-year-old, who guided St Helens to three successive Challenge Cups and Super League Grand Final in 2006, was exiled from the NRL after being deregistered in 2016, after his involvement in Parramatta Eels’ salary cap scandal in 2010. Anderson was dubbed to be part of ‘The gang of five’ by the Australian media, after payments to players outside of the game’s rules had taken place.

But the Roosters, who face Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge on February 17, will add Anderson to their recruitment department after fighting his case to the NRL that he is a fit and proper person for the role. The club have already added Joe Kelly as chief executive, after he served a 12-month suspension relating to Manly’s similar salary cap saga.

Former New Zealand coach Anderson has now been offered a way back into the sport with the Roosters, but an NRL spokesperson confirmed that there would be some restrictions to the role, after two years in the Rugby League abyss.