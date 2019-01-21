Former Wakefield and Hull KR winger jailed

A former rugby play was jailed having siphoned off money from a charity.

Bright Sodje, the former Wakefield, Hull KR and Sheffield Eagles winger was sentenced to 21 months in prison for fraud alongside brothers, former footballers Efe and Stephen Sodje.

The trio had set up the Sodje Sport Foundation, a charity established to help African children.

But the money made went into Sodje bank accounts, prosecutor Julian Christopher revealed.

Judge Michael Topolski QC said “at least £63,000 can be shown to have been received by the fund”.

Sodje was jailed for receiving £3,000 from the charity and signing cheques to other members of the family, totalling £18,000.

Stephen was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with Efe handed an 18 month jail time.

The case has only just been reported following another trial involving fellow family member and former footballer, Sam. However, he was cleared of money laundering.