Former Wigan star Barrett out of Sharks running

Wigan Warriors legend and Manly head coach Trent Barrett is out of the race to coach Cronulla Sharks, after Shane Flanagan quit the club before being de-registered by the NRL.

Barrett, who played for Wigan from 2008-2010, previously coached Manly until the end of last season when he had his contract prematurely terminated, as he stepped aside for Des Hasler to take the reins.

But current St Helens coach Justin Holbrook is still believed to be in the running for the job, with current Sharks caretaker John Morris and Penrith Panthers Cameron Ciraldo the remaining candidates for the job.

Reports in Australia suggest that the Panthers are confident that Ciraldo will remain with the club, while early discussions with Justin Holbrook are said to have impressed the Sharks officials.

Morris, who is currently in caretaker charge, has the benefit of currently being involved in the camp, but the Sharks are said to be exploring all avenues. The remaining trio in Holbrook, Ciraldo and Morris have all been interviewed and the Cronulla board are expecting to make an announcement imminently.