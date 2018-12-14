Four arrests made following Joe Sharratt nightclub incident

Four arrests have been made following the assault on St Helens player Joe Sharratt outside Factory nightclub in Manchester.

The 18-year-old suffered a bleed on the brain and was punched numerous times during the incident, which was recorded by passers by on December 2nd. The nightclub had seen its licence suspended until further notice and had already dismissed the bouncers involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that four arrests have been made on suspicion of violent disorder. Questioning is ongoing and the four men will remain in custody.

DCI Terry Crompton, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “This was a horrific incident that quite clearly could have resulted in devastating consequences and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

“Thankfully, the victim is making good progress and is recovering at home with his family. I would like to thank those witnesses who have already been in touch and shared their footage of the incident with us as this has really assisted with our enquiries.

“We have now arrested four men who will be interviewed by my team throughout the day but I want to stress that our investigation does not stop here and would still ask anyone with information to get in touch.”