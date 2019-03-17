Four way split at top of Albert Goldthorpe Medal Rankings

Following Round 6 of Super League there is now a four-way split at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

Castleford’s Liam Watts and Warrington’s Daryl Clark both earned three points for their performances against Wigan and Salford respectively, and they now join Hull KR’s Mitch Garbutt and Salford’s Jackson Hastings at the head of the table with ten points.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table 2019

Leading Positions after 6 Rounds

1= Liam Watts Castleford Tigers 10 (3)

1= Mitch Garbutt Hull KR 10

1= Jackson Hastings Salford Red Devils 10

1= Daryl Clark Warrington Wolves 10 (3)

5 Theo Fages St Helens 9

6 Stefan Ratchford Warrington Wolves 7 (2)

7= Paul McShane Castleford Tigers 6

7= James Roby St Helens 6

7= David Fifita Wakefield Trinity 6 (3)

10= Marc Sneyd Hull FC 5

10= Sam Tomkins Catalans Dragons) 5

10= Eddie Battye London Broncos 5 (2)

10= Lachlan Coote St Helens 5 (3)

10= Danny Brough Wakefield Trinity 5 (2)

Round 6 Votes

Huddersfield v St Helens

3 pts Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

2 pts Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

1 pt Dominique Peyroux (St Helens)

Leeds v London Broncos

3pts Eloi Pelissier (London Broncos) 2pts Eddie Battye (London Broncos) 1pt Nathaniel Peteru (Leeds Rhinos)

Warrington v Wigan

3 points – Daryl Clark (Warrington)

2 points – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)

1 point – Ben Currie (Warrington)

Hull FC v Wakefield

3 pts David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) 2 pts Danny Brough (Wakefield Trinity) 1 pt Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

Hull KR v Catalans

3 points Remi Casty (Catalans) 2 points Brayden Williame (Catalans) 1 point George Lawler (Hull KR)

Castleford v Salford

3 pts Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) 2 pts Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) 1 pt Jake Bibby (Salford Red Devils)

