From Hull’s Academy to the big time at London, the Broncos’ halfback duo ready to rip in reunited

Jordan Abdull and James Cunningham are hoping to rekindle their partnership and guide London to Super League safety – years after first playing together as kids.

The pair will join forces in the halves and be the heart of London’s attack upon their arrival back in the top flight.

As a duo, the pair enters the competition as the youngest and least experienced combination in Super League.

But they’re banking on their history together in Hull FC’s academy to help provide the magic spark in London’s return, which starts against Wakefield.

“We were 17 or 18 at the time and we both knew each other’s games inside out it will only help us this year,” Cunningham said.

“Jordan has a great boot on him and we compliment each other.

“I’m a specialist hooker but I’ve played half in dribs and drabs throughout my career and I played there at the end of last season. Danny likes me there and wants me to play there this year. Hopefully I can repay him on the pitch.”

Abdull added: “In my first year of Hull FC academy Cunno was one of the seniors. I looked up to him, he was our captain and one of the main players.

“He helped bring on my communication and how to lead boys around the pitch. A few years later we were both fringe players in the first team. I’ve always followed in his footsteps, I’ve always been two years behind what he’s done in his career and now we’re here at London.

“I think we can rekindle the partnership we had at Hull FC and that will be a big boost for us.”

They’ve been tipped to be the competition’s whipping boys in 2019, but 24-year-old Cunningham insists it won’t be an issue as they prepare to shock the sport again, just months after stunning everyone by securing promotion.

“We’re here to compete,” he said.

“We thrive on being the underdogs and that will inspire us to upset a few teams this year. We’ve not set goals but we want to compete, we’re playing some of the best teams in the world and we can’t wait to get stuck into them.”